Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – How close was Mbappe to Arsenal transfer? + more!

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo: “João Felix is gonna succeed here at Atléti. Mbappé? We have no interest in him, even if he’d have a place in every team.”

“Simeone’s future? Cholo’s our head coach and, God willing, he will be for a long time.”

Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez: “I’m sad and angry. I apologize because it’s everyone’s mistake, we had put it into our heads not to fail, but we did.”

“We tell Barça fans that we will work to turn the table around and win titles.”

Chelsea

Joe Shields is expected to join Chelsea in the next few months as a Director of Recruitment.

Shields was responsible for signing Romeo Lavia, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios, and Sam Edozie.

Lazio

Claudio Lotito: “I’ve no agreement with his agent to sell Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus or any other club in January.”

“Price tag for Milinkovi? is no longer €100m — his value is €120m now.”

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: “Liverpool fans deserve it so much, as they have remained really calm – we are all in this together.”

“Liverpool fans believe in this team. I do as well. I am really, really happy we can send them home happy tonight.”

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag: “I want to support Cristiano Ronaldo as good as possible. I want to get the best out of him.”

“He’s in better shape now and I’m happy with that.”

PSG

Luis Campos: “I speak to Kylian Mbappé every day and he has never told me that he wants to leave the club in January.”

Christophe Galtier: “I didn’t have the chance to speak with Kylian about this story.”

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti: “If Mbappé will come in January? You have the courage to ask that… I won’t answer.”

Tottenham

Antonio Conte on his feeling about Tottenham: “I have really appreciated how Tottenham have remembered Gian Piero Ventrone, it was special from the club.”

“I’ve been here with my staff just for 10 months… we can be proud.”

Conte on Dejan Kulusevski:” He’s hungry for more and wants to become a top player. It will be a very smart signing for Tottenham.”

“You’ll see the real Ivan Perisic soon, give him some time after the injury.”

Valencia

Jose Gaya is set to sign a new deal with Valencia valid for the next five years. Documents are expected to be signed very soon.

Gennaro Gattuso wanted Gaya to stay and considered a new deal a priority. There’s an agreement in principle which should be completed in the coming days.