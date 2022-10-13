Gary Lineker reveals two Premier League players are ‘close to coming out as gay’ as he sends message to Qatar

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker claims that two Premier League players are close to coming out as gay ahead of this winter’s controversial World Cup in Qatar.

There has been a lot of criticism of the decision to hand Qatar the chance to host this tournament, with the country’s record on LGBTQ+ rights under the microscope.

Speaking in an exclusive to be published in tomorrow’s Daily Mirror, Lineker has sent a strong message to Qatar ahead of the start of the tournament, vowing not to shy away from asking difficult questions during coverage of the competition.

As well as that, the former Tottenham, Leicester City and England striker made the big claim that two Premier League players could be close to coming out…

Lineker says he hopes they’ll decide to do it during the World Cup, as that would undoubtedly send such a powerful message.

The tournament begins on November 20th and will certainly be intriguing to watch, with the climate in Qatar meaning it’s not being held during the summer, as has traditionally been the case throughout its history.