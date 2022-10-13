Video: Chelsea loanee scores bizarre own goal in Europa League match

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Monaco face Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa League tonight and the game saw a very strange own goal from Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr.

The teams are competing in Group H of the tournament with both fighting in order to progress to the next round.

The pair faced each other last week with the French club running out 3-1 winners but they are off to a bad start in replicating that tonight.

In minute 44, Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr scored a strange own goal as his goalkeeper, Alexander Nubel, kicked the ball off the defender before both watched the ball roll into the Monaco net.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: West Ham’s Benrahma scores wonderful free kick vs Anderlecht
Video: Jarrod Bowen powers in a brilliant second goal for West Ham vs Anderlecht
World Cup chief warns Harry Kane that World Cup is no place for “political messages”
More Stories Malang Sarr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.