Video: Chelsea loanee scores bizarre own goal in Europa League match

Monaco face Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa League tonight and the game saw a very strange own goal from Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr.

The teams are competing in Group H of the tournament with both fighting in order to progress to the next round.

The pair faced each other last week with the French club running out 3-1 winners but they are off to a bad start in replicating that tonight.

In minute 44, Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr scored a strange own goal as his goalkeeper, Alexander Nubel, kicked the ball off the defender before both watched the ball roll into the Monaco net.

One of the strangest own goals you'll ever see ? Very unfortunate moment for Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/ZflNlx9pWo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022