Rangers fans were spotted trying to get at Liverpool fans who responded with a chant.

Liverpool travelled to Scotland to face Rangers in the Champions League and came away with a 7-1 victory.

Rangers fans weren’t too happy, and tried to get at Liverpool fans in the away end, who responded with an explicit chant.

A few Rangers fans trying to get at the Liverpool fans in the away end after last nights game. “What the f*cking hell is that?” Sing the Liverpool fans… ?pic.twitter.com/r15ZGEnRhj — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) October 13, 2022

After such a terrible performance for Rangers, it’s no wonder their fans were so angry.