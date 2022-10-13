Video: Scott McTominay scores 93rd-minute winner to help Man United past Omonia

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United endured a frustrating evening at Old Trafford against Omonia in the Europa League but eventually found a way through thanks to Scott McTominay.

The story of the night is about the Omonia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, who had the game of his life at Old Trafford producing save after save to keep United out.

The Premier League club had 13 shots on target throughout the match but it took all of 93 minutes to find a breakthrough.

That came through McTominay, who saw a Sancho shot land at his feet before staying composed and shooting low into the away side’s net.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star set to miss next 4-5 games and looks increasingly doubtful for the World Cup
Euro giants told they “dodged a bullet” by not signing Leeds United ace
Newcastle star now admits to being unhappy after last two games
More Stories Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.