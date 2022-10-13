Video: Scott McTominay scores 93rd-minute winner to help Man United past Omonia

Manchester United endured a frustrating evening at Old Trafford against Omonia in the Europa League but eventually found a way through thanks to Scott McTominay.

The story of the night is about the Omonia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, who had the game of his life at Old Trafford producing save after save to keep United out.

The Premier League club had 13 shots on target throughout the match but it took all of 93 minutes to find a breakthrough.

That came through McTominay, who saw a Sancho shot land at his feet before staying composed and shooting low into the away side’s net.

What a finish! Scott McTominay sunk Cypriot hearts at Old Trafford in the 93rd minute with this strike to secure the three points for the home side… ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/Gq1zW2Q7zY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022