Video: West Ham’s Benrahma scores wonderful free kick vs Anderlecht

Said Benrahma has put West Ham 1-0 up in their Europa Conference League group stage clash against Anderlecht.
The pair met last week with the Hammers coming out 1-0 winners thanks to a Scamacca goal as David Moyes’ side topped the group having won all three of their matches.
West Ham can go through to the next round of the competition tonight with a win and Benrahma has put the London club on their way to achieving that.
The winger scored a wonderful free kick from around 25 yards out, which can be seen below.
Perfect placement! ?
Saïd Benrahma puts West Ham in front at London Stadium #UECL pic.twitter.com/tBp1iS5n53
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022