West Ham have been told they can sign Polish star Jakub Kiwior for £13million in January.

Jakub Kiwior’s asking price has reportedly been increased to £13 million after West Ham supposedly “constantly sent scouts” to monitor him.

According to a report from Calciomercato, David Moyes is quite eager to sign Kiwior in January.

Juventus are one of the clubs also interested in signing the 22-year-old but Hammers could have the edge if they are willing to pay that amount.

The 6’2″ Spezia defender has been pivotal for his club despite young age but is keen trying himself in Premier League.