Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona at the end of the season and the Catalan club’s coach, Xavi, has a Chelsea player in mind to replace the 34-year-old.

Busquets’ contract is set to expire at the end of this campaign and it will bring an end to a career-long stay at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s board want Chelsea’s Jorginho to replace the Spaniard but the La Liga club’s coach, Xavi, would prefer to bring in N’Golo Kante, reports Todofichajes.

Kante’s contract also expires next summer and it would be an easy move for Barcelona to pull off as the French star will only require a salary.

According to the report, Barcelona wanted Kante during the last transfer window but failed to make it happen.

It is uncertain whether they will make an official move this time around either but Barca will reportedly make a decision once the World Cup is over.

This would be a surprise signing as Kante is 31 now and it would be more logical for Barcelona to replace Busquets with a long-term target.

The French midfielder is also on a decline as he has not been as consistent as he once was and is also prone to injury.

However, Kante can be exceptional on his day and the slower pace of La Liga could suit him better. There is still a long way to go in any potential move but it seems like one to watch.