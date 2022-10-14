34-year-old relaxed about West Ham contract situation Posted by Nick Jones October 14th 2022, 17:52 Angelo Ogbonna has stated that he might start negotiations with West Ham about a new contract.Ogbonna, 34, hasn’t started contract talks yet despite making plenty appearances for David Moyes’ team over the past two seasons.The Italian is enjoying playing football again following an injury layoff in the 2021/22 season. He told Football London: “To be honest, no. I’m enjoying the moment, every time. I’ve just come back from a long journey, to be honest. I think when the time comes, maybe we can sit at the table.” The Italian star’s contract ends next summer and from January he is free to discuss terms with other teams. Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.