Agent Ferdy: Rio Ferdinand says he is trying to persuade Mbappe to join the Red Devils

Rio Ferdinand has joked that he is attempting to persuade Kylian Mbappe to join the Red Devils.

This comes after shocking reports earlier this week claiming that Kylian Mbappe feels ‘betrayed‘ by the club and wants to leave PSG in January despite signing a lucrative new contract earlier this year

According to Marca, Mbappe believes a number of promises made when he signed the new contract have been broken, and that his relationship with the club is ‘completely broken’ with ‘no turning back.’

In the midst of the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe’s future, Ferdinand jokingly claimed that he could persuade the Frenchman to join Manchester United.

The former Manchester United defender posted a video of him and Mbappe on social media with the caption: Talks complete… done deal ???? #AgentFerdy See you in Manchester soon bro! #mbappe

Despite the drama, Mbappe was given the nod to the start the Champions League clash vs Benfica and the Frenchman was on the scoresheet from the spot as PSG drew 1-1 with the Portugese club.

Mbappe also seems at odds with the manager and apparently took a dig at home on his Instagram their 0-0 draw with Reims last week. He wrote: “Match drawn, back on Tuesday. #icicestparis #pivotgang.”

His use of the hashtag #pivotgang caused quite an outrage, suggesting that he is unhappy with the manager’s tactics of starting him upfront as the lone striker and that he prefers to play alongside another striker.