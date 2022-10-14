Arsenal and Chelsea join Liverpool in the battle to sign young winger

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both targeted younger, up-and-coming stars in their recent recruitment. Arsenal fielded the youngest side on average in the Premier League last season, and new owner Todd Boehly looked to poach young talents from around Europe in the summer.

Doku is a rapid winger who has featured regularly for Rennes this season and has even managed 10 appearances for his country despite being just 20 years old.

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out with Liverpool for the signing of Doku.

At 20, Doku has amassed plenty of senior football experience in his short career. The Belgian has managed almost 100 appearances split between Anderlecht and Rennes.

The report claims that Rennes will be looking to make a profit on the winger after signing him for around €26m.

Signing for a manager like Graham Potter or Mikel Arteta could be the right move for Doku’s development as they both show immense faith in younger players.