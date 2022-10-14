Arsenal target signs new four-year deal with Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has signed a new contract with the Birmingham club just months after Arsenal tried to bring the midfielder to London.

Villa have announced that Luiz has signed a long-term deal, which is said to be a four-year contract, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations started right after the summer transfer window closed following Arsenal’s three rejected bids for the 24-year-old on Deadline Day.

The Birmingham club have labelled the Brazilian untouchable and anyone who wants to sign Luiz in the near future will likely have to pay up big to get the midfielder away from his new long-term contact.

Arsenal were the main suitors of Luiz having seen bids of £20m, £23m and £25m rejected by Villa on Deadline Day, as reported by Sky Sports.

With Luiz’s original contract set to expire at the end of the season, it was likely that the Gunners were going to make a move again in January but this new deal could put a halt to that.

The Brazilian has been at Villa Park since 2019 and has grown to become a key player in Steven Gerrard’s side.

Villa will be happy to have the 24-year-old tied down for a few more years and know that if anyone wants the midfielder, they will receive a huge amount of cash in return.