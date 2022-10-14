Ronaldo attempted to buy Premier League club back in 2017

Brazilian Ronaldo became majority shareholder of Spanish club Real Valladolid in 2018, but he attempted to buy a Premier League club in 2017.

The former Ballon d’Or enjoyed a successful career despite being slightly hampered by injuries. Ronaldo was one of the best strikers to have ever graced the game.

When footballers retire, you’ll often see them still staying in the world of football, whether that be coaching, punditry, or even owning a club like Ronaldo does.

However, before he became the majority shareholder of Spanish club Real Valladolid back in 2018, Ronaldo attempted to buy Brentford, according to The Athletic.

Ronaldo more recently purchased a stake in the Brazilian club Cruzeiro where he started his football career.

Brentford were in the second tier of English football at the time of Ronaldo’s interest, and have been on the rise ever since. Current owner Matthew Benham is a Brentford supporter himself and has transformed Brentford over the last few years.

Gaining promotion to the Premier League is never easy, and establishing yourself as a Premier League is even harder, but Benham has done just that with Brentford.