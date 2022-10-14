Brighton pay tribute to teammate Enock Mwepu after heartbreaking news

Brighton star Enock Mwepu confirmed earlier this week that he has been forced to retire from football at the age of 24 due to a hereditary condition.

According to the Guardian, the Zambia international was taken ill while on a flight to join his national side during the international break and was admitted to a hospital for four days in Mali before returning to Brighton for further tests.

The Premier League club’s tests found that Mwepu’s illness was due to a hereditary heart condition and it is a problem that can be exacerbated by playing sports, therefore, the 24-year-old was advised to stop playing football and it was a warning that the midfielder heeded this week.

Following that heartbreaking news, Brighton decided to pay tribute to their teammate before their clash with Brentford on Friday night and wore t-shirts with his name and the Zambian flag on them.

The Brighton dressing room also had Zambian flags put up around it as they stand with their teammate during this difficult time in his life.

A lovely touch as the Brighton players warm up in shirts with Enock Mwepu's name on the back