According to BILD, Wolfsburg are interested in signing West Ham summer signing Maxwel Cornet.

The 26-year-old just joined West Ham in summer from Burnley in a £18m deal and is currently on sidelines with injury.

The Ivory Coast star has struggled to get regular minutes for the Hammers while he was available. The winger mostly played off the bench in Premier League and started for the club in Conference League.

Cornet is currently tied to a long contract with London club which terminates in 2027 but BILD suggests if Cornet struggles for minutes he could make a loan move to Bundesliga club.