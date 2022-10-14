Chelsea handed major blow as linked-attacker in contract talks

AC Milan will not let Rafael Leao join Chelsea without a fight.

That’s according to a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Serie A champions have offered the Portugal international as much as three times his current salary with a whopping £8.7m signing-on bonus also included.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with making a move for Leao (The Athletic), following what has been a really impressive three years at the San Siro.

From the Blues’ point-of-view, they would have known that AC Milan would put up a fight when it comes to the prospect of losing the talented 23-year-old.

MORE: Exclusive: Update on Chelsea duo’s contract talks as Barcelona hover for free transfers

Looking to continue their revival as one of Europe’s best sides, the Rossoneri will know that in order to do so they must at the very least be able to keep hold of their best players, and Leao is certainly one of those.

Having featured in 127 matches, in all competitions, since his arrival from Lille back in 2019, Leao, who has less than two years left on his deal, has gone on to score 31 goals and provide a further 28 assists.

In contract talks with his current club for several months, Leao now faces a massive decision ahead of next season – renew or move to the Premier League in search of a new challenge.