Chelsea and England star could now miss the World Cup through injury

Chelsea and England defender Reece James could now miss the World Cup through injury.

James has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years. The England international is a regular for his country and was almost guaranteed to secure a place in the World Cup squad for November.

James suffered an injury against AC Milan in the Champions League during midweek, and a report from journalist Sami Mokbel has now claimed that Chelsea are fearful that he will now miss the World Cup and are deciding whether the defender will need to have surgery, as seen in the tweet below.

EXC: Growing fears Reece James will miss the World Cup. Damage to knee more serious than first feared. Surgery a possibility. More shortly on @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) October 14, 2022

Losing James will be a big blow for both England and Chelsea. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker are also injured at the moment, so Gareth Southgate is left with little option as it stands.

Walker and Alexander-Arnold aren’t confirmed to be missing the World Cup, but a lack of match fitness could be a concern for the England manager.

Luckily for Chelsea, with the World Cup break coming up, James shouldn’t miss too many games for the club if the injury keeps him out for a few months.