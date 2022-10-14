Chelsea are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer next summer.

Laimer is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and as it stands a new contract doesn’t appear to be in the pipeline. The Austrian international has managed more than 160 appearances for Leipzig, but he could be on his way out the door.

According to BILD, Chelsea are looking to make a move for Laimer next summer when he becomes a free agent. To avoid other clubs coming in for him, they could look to secure his signature in January, with Leipzig likely to allow him to leave on the cheap.

To avoid him leaving on a free transfer, Leipzig could be forced to sell him in the upcoming transfer window.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho also out of contract next summer, it’s no surprise to see Chelsea in the market for a midfielder.

The opportunity to sign a player of the calibre of Laimer for free doesn’t come around too often, so Chelsea are likely to face a lot of competition to sign the midfielder.