Chelsea are hoping to create a midfield duo of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham next summer.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, signing a new midfielder could be a priority for Chelsea in the next two transfer windows.

The likes of Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus Cheek have impressed at times for Chelsea this season, but signing an elite-level midfielder may be what Chelsea need to take them to the next level.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are looking to create a midfield duo of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham.

Signing both Rice and Bellingham would completely transform Chelsea’s midfield. The England duo have played alongside each other for their country and shown they are able to work as a pairing.

Rice was involved in the Chelsea academy as a youngster, so a move back to his boyhood club could be of interest to him. Despite moving abroad, Bellingham was brought up in England playing for the Birmingham academy, so after proving himself in the Bundesliga and Champions League, a return to England could be on the cards.