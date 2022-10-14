Chelsea make fresh approach to sign former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards

Chelsea have renewed their interest in former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, as Todd Boehly seeks to fill the vacant position at Stamford Bridge.

According to 90min, the Blues have made fresh contact with Edwards who has maintained his stance that ‘he will not return to work this season.’

Edwards left Liverpool after enjoying a hugely successful 11-year period at the club and new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who was ‘thoroughly impressed’ with his ‘outstanding transfer record’, made him the club’s top target for the position of sporting director.

The report also confirms that a summer approach by Chelsea was rejected by Edwards who has been on a break since leaving Liverpool.

Following the departures of Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech, the Blues have yet to find a replacement for the position in West London. They have, however, almost completed a deal for the position of technical director, with Christopher Vivell reportedly agreeing to terms after leaving RB Leipzig.

Boehly is not giving up on Michael Edwards with the report stating that the American is now ‘exploring a deal’ that would allow the former Liverpool man to take charge from the 1st of July. This, however, depends on whether Edwards would be interested in such a deal but according to the report Chelsea are willing to wait for him as they don’t seem to be in any hurry to fill the vacant position.