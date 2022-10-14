Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will miss the World Cup with a hamstring injury after suffering a setback in training.

The latest injury is set to rule him out of action for around three months and therefore, the French star will not be fit in time for the World Cup which begins in Qatar on November 20, reports The Athletic.

Kante has been absent from Chelsea action since he sustained an injury in a Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on August 14, although the midfielder recently returned to first-team training.

This is yet another setback in the 31-year-old’s career which has been plagued by injuries of late and it could affect his chances of receiving a new contract from Chelsea as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Missing a World Cup will be upsetting for Kante as players don’t have many chances to participate in the tournament throughout their careers. Kante won football’s biggest prize last time around in 2018 and hopefully, he can find comfort in that whilst watching the upcoming tournament.

Many players will be watching themselves between now and the beginning of the tournament in November as any injury now could be game over when it comes to the World Cup.