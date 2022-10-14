David Moyes confirms defensive duo’s injuries following Europa League win

David Moyes suffered some bad injury luck during Thursday night’s Europa League match against Anderlecht.

In group stage action against Anderlecht, who travelled to London, Moyes’ Hammers ran out deserving 2-1 winners thanks to two first-half goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.

However, even though the Londoners’ latest win has seen them qualify for the competition’s knockout round, it wasn’t without its problems.

Defender Angelo Ogbonna, who picked up a leg injury, was forced off after just 22 minutes and replaced by Craig Dawson.

Despite being called on to fill in for Ogbonna, Dawson found himself in a similar position with 15 minutes to go. Seemingly injuring his leg, the 32-year-old centre-back was subbed off in favour of Tomas Soucek.

Confirming injuries to both centre-backs, Moyes, who spoke after the game, as quoted by TBR, said: “I think Angelo felt his hamstring. He felt it really early, in his first run.

“He had a little bit of an incident with it in training a week or so ago, with some training we were doing, so obviously he’s someone who was coming back from really serious injury and we’re disappointed he had to miss a big part of tonight’s game.

“He’s making good progress, so let’s hope tonight’s injury isn’t too bad.

“Daws had a dead leg anyway and I think he got another one tonight right in the same spot, so we took him off more as a precaution rather than anything else.”

Next up for the Hammers is a tricky-looking away tie against fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton. The game, which will be played at St Mary’s Stadium, is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m (UK time) on Sunday, October 16, 2022.