(Photo) Barcelona to play El Clasico with Drake logo on shirt

Barcelona to play El Clasico with Drake logo on shirt

FC Barcelona
Barcelona will wear a special home shirt for this weekend’s match against rivals Real Madrid.

Following a change in stadium naming rights which now sees the world-famous ‘Nou Camp’ called the ‘Spotify Nou Camp’ (Daily Mail), Barcelona will pay homage to Drake, who has become the first music artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

Drake recently took to social media to confirm the news. The rapper, who uploaded a preview of the shirt, said: “To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion streams on Spotify, Barcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday. This doesn’t feel real but it is.”

