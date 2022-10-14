European Golden Boy nominees announced – Liverpool and Leeds stars make the cut

The European Golden Boy 2022 nominees have been announced, with two Premier League players including a Liverpool youngster making the cut.

The European Golden Boy award focuses on the young talents around the continent. Previous winners include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and more recently Erling Haaland and Pedri.

All players must be under the age of 21 to be nominated, and the 2022 candidate list has now been announced, as seen in the tweet below.

Here’s the final list of 20 candidates to win the European Golden Boy 2022 ??? #GoldenBoy2022 Proud to be in the jury this year as I’ve already voted! ?? Who’s your favourite talent of the year? @GoldenBoyAwards pic.twitter.com/0mTuICpCsu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2022

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho and Leeds striker Wilfried Gnonto are the only two players who currently play in the Premier League. England international Jude Bellingham has also been nominated.

Gnonto may not be a household name at the moment after only signing for Leeds during the summer transfer window and yet to appear in the Premier League.

Carvalho signed for Fulham this summer and has become a regular part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich both have three players each nominated including last year’s winner Pedri.

The talent on the list is ridiculous and to even be nominated should be seen as a fantastic achievement for any young player.