TalkSport pundit Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Patrick Bamford has not been looking the same since his injury-ravaged season last year.

The 29-year-old striker missed the most of last season with lingering injuries which saw Leeds United only survive relegation on last day of the season.

Former Villa man believes Leeds badly need another striker as Bamford looks slower and weaker this season.

“What they are missing is a striker who can put the ball in the back of the net. Bamford looks a million miles off it. He’s got no legs, not a lot of energy and he’s not even holding the ball up anymore. – said Agbonlahor.

“Rodrigo has been erratic when he’s played there. They are really missing out on a top striker. Apart from that, they are really entertaining.

“Bamford never had speed but he looks even slower now, sluggish. Even when the ball’s coming up to him for a one-two off a player, he’s getting beat by a defender. He doesn’t look agile and sometimes injuries can do that to you.

“That’s why he was brought off. He doesn’t look at it at the moment.

“He might need games to get his fitness back, but at the moment, he looks like a shadow of the Bamford I saw two years ago.”