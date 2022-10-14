Granit Xhaka told teammate to calm passing down during UEL win

Arsenal continued their impressive form with another win on Thursday night.

The Gunners, led by Spanish boss Mikel Arteta, were in Europa League action against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night, and although playing away in Norway, the Londoners were able to come away one-nil winners thanks to a first-half strike from Bukayo Saka.

Now on course to top their group, the Gunners will be delighted with their 100 per cent record in the European competition so far.

One thing Arteta will be equally as pleased with though is Granit Xhaka’s commitment to following his instructions.

The Swiss midfielder was brought on in place of Saka in the game’s second half, and according to a recent report from Football London, the 30-year-old wasted no time reminding his teammates how to play.

It has been revealed that shortly after being subbed on, Xhaka was spotted gesturing to backup goalkeeper Matt Turner to calm down and play simpler passes on the ground after the American keeper came under some pressure and opted to blast the ball long.

Arteta, if he didn’t spot Xhaka and Turner’s exchange for himself, will be delighted to hear these reports.

Knowing that Xhaka is one of his side’s most experienced players, Arteta obviously looks to the midfielder to be his voice on the pitch and judging by what happened last night, the 30-year-old is embracing his new-found senior role.