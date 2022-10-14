Guimaraes will be excited: Reporter now hints at big PIF plan at Newcastle

Journalist Darren Lewis has claimed he wouldn’t be surprised if Newcastle United are already planning to bring in players of a higher quality to match Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle from Lyon during the summer transfer window and has quickly become a fan favourite at the club.

Now, according to journalist Lewis, Newcastle could begin to bring in players on the same level as the Brazilian.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if, already, Newcastle are looking at higher-calibre players to play in front of [Guimaraes] and around him, because this is a guy who you build your team around,” said Lewis, speaking to the talkSPORT GameDay podcast.

If Newcastle can match the ambition of Guimaraes, then there’s no reason for him to leave the club in the near future.