Martin Keown has tipped Flynn Downes to replace Declan Rice at West Ham.

Downes hasn’t featured too much in the Premier League for West Ham, but he was impressive during their win over Anderlecht on Thursday.

Now, BT Sport pundit has tipped Downes to be Rice’s replacement if he was to leave the club.

“He’s been on the England scene. So he’s on the radar, he’s got to make that next step. Rice has improved under Moyes, Downes looks like a similar player. Maybe he replaces Rice. West Ham fans won’t want to hear me say that,” said Keown.

Keown has also tipped Downes to be on the radar for the England senior squad.