Harry Maguire is in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claim the Three Lions boss has reassured the out-of-form Manchester United captain that he is set for a key England role, despite falling out of favour at club level.

Ever since Erik ten Hag succeeded former interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Maguire has endured a tough spell.

Although Maguire was coming in for heavy criticism prior to ten Hag’s arrival, it has been the Dutchman who has dropped the 29-year-old to his substitute’s bench.

With United arguably playing a lot better without Maguire, many fans will be wondering if Southgate could follow suit ahead of next month’s winter World Cup.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, with Southgate said to have already given Maguire his ‘full support’ which ‘virtually guarantees’ the struggling centre-back will be on the plane to Qatar.

If Southgate has made his mind up, he’s made his mind up and there won’t be anything anyone can do to change it, fans will just need to get behind the team and hope for a Middle Eastern miracle.