Jurgen Klopp fails to compare anyone to Erling Haaland as the Liverpool boss praises the Man City star

Erling Haaland is a man on the minds of everyone associated with the Premier League as coaches across England receive questions about the striker on a weekly basis.

The Norwegian has taken the league by storm and has already accumulated a total of 15 goals and three assists across nine Premier League matches, leaving many labelling the striker and his Machester City team unstoppable.

City’s next clash is a trip to Anfield to face an out-of-sorts Liverpool team and it was the Reds’ boss, Jurgen Klopp, who was asked questions about the City striker during his press conference today.

The German coach was full of praise for the 22-year-old and struggled to compare him to any other striker.

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Man City’s Erling Haaland

When asked by GOAL if he could compare Haaland to any other striker, Klopp stated:

“That close? Maybe not, but there were other tall, physical, technical strikers. Maybe not exactly the same. Zlatan, who is exceptional, is tall for example.

“For Erling, the thing is that he combines so many things. It’s rare that you have that.

“His finishing skills are obviously exceptional but he moves really smart, and that makes him tricky. You only can use speed if you use it in a smart way. Just running is not helpful. You have to get the ball, you have to be patient enough not to run offside, and stuff like this.

“The package makes it special, for sure.”