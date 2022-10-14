Manchester United leading the race to sign Porto star after an impressive season so far

Manchester United are leading the race to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa after an impressive start to the season.

Costa has enjoyed an impressive start to the season for Porto, with his ball-playing ability receiving plenty of plaudits. Being comfortable with the ball at your feet is a huge part of the modern game and being a good shot-stopper simply isn’t enough for clubs looking to play at the elite level.

This is one of the reasons that Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has come under criticism in recent years. The Spaniard has proven he is one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe, but his ball-playing ability isn’t quite at the elite level.

De Gea is also out of contract at the end of the season, and according to Diario de Noticias, via Sport Witness, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Costa.

The report claims that they believe Costa could become the most expensive transfer in history for Porto.

This week, Costa became the only goalkeeper in Champions League history to save a penalty and provide an assist in the same game, proving his shot-stopping ability and distribution all in one game.