Manchester United leading the race to sign Porto star after an impressive season so far

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are leading the race to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa after an impressive start to the season.

Costa has enjoyed an impressive start to the season for Porto, with his ball-playing ability receiving plenty of plaudits. Being comfortable with the ball at your feet is a huge part of the modern game and being a good shot-stopper simply isn’t enough for clubs looking to play at the elite level.

This is one of the reasons that Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has come under criticism in recent years. The Spaniard has proven he is one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe, but his ball-playing ability isn’t quite at the elite level.

David De Gea in action for Manchester United.
More Stories / Latest News
Granit Xhaka told teammate to calm passing down during UEL win
Manchester United looking to sign English striker in January if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves
David Moyes confirms defensive duo’s injuries following Europa League win

De Gea is also out of contract at the end of the season, and according to Diario de Noticias, via Sport Witness, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Costa.

The report claims that they believe Costa could become the most expensive transfer in history for Porto.

This week, Costa became the only goalkeeper in Champions League history to save a penalty and provide an assist in the same game, proving his shot-stopping ability and distribution all in one game.

More Stories Diogo Costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.