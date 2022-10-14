Manchester United will look to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club.

Toney has had an excellent season for Brentford so far, even earning his first call-up to the England squad. Many questioned whether Toney could make the step up to the Premier League after scoring plenty of goals in the Championship, but the towering striker has adapted with ease.

Unfortunately, despite being called up to the England squad, Gareth Southgate didn’t give the Brentford striker his first appearance, but you feel like it’s a matter of time before he’s given a chance.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United will make a move for Toney as early as the January transfer window if their veteran striker Ronaldo leaves the club.

Ronaldo has struggled for game time this season and a move away from the club seems likely, even if it’s at the end of the season when his contract expires.

However, if Ronaldo continues to be limited to substitute appearances, then we could see Toney on his way to Old Trafford, with the 26-year-old unlikely to turn down a move to Manchester United.