Manchester United have offered a trial to 17-year-old goalkeeper Tarik Karic.

Karic only turned 17 last month and currently plays for FK Zeljeznica. Standing at 194 cm tall, Karic has already managed three clean sheets for the Bosnian youth side.

Now, according to The People’s Person, Manchester United have offered the teenage goalkeeper a trial, and he’s even been spotted at Old Trafford, as seen in the picture below.

? NEW: 17 year old Bosnian keeper Tarik Kari? arrived in Manchester for a trial with the club. #MUFC ? pic.twitter.com/Alo2xmI4sM — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) October 13, 2022

With David De Gea’s future uncertain as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season, Manchester United will need to be in the market for a goalkeeper next summer.

Karic is unlikely to be ready to make the step up to first-team, senior football, especially at the level of Manchester United, but signing players for the future can be hugely beneficial.

If Karic was to sign for Manchester United, he would be the first ever Bosnian to ever represent the club.

It shouldn’t take too much to convince a 17 year old to leave FK Zeljeznica and join Manchester United as they are considered one of the biggest clubs in world football.