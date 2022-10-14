Manchester United transfer target Joao Felix wants to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

Felix has endured a difficult season so far for Atletico Madrid and is yet to score in the league. In the Champions League during the week, Felix didn’t even enter the pitch and he is likely to be growing increasingly frustrated at the club.

A report from A Bola (via Sport Witness) now claims that the Portuguese attacker wants to leave Atletico in January, with Manchester United showing an interest in the 22-year-old.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, Felix could be seen as a long-term replacement for his fellow countryman.

Despite going through a difficult spell, there’s no doubt Felix has bundles of ability and a fresh start at a new club could be what he needs to reignite his career.

The report claims that Manchester United attempted to sign Felix in the summer transfer window, and with the news that he’s actively searching for a route out of the club, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.