Mason Greenwood and his ex’s recent Instagram activity sparks speculations of a Manchester United return

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood burst into the scene and was very quickly rated as one of the best youngsters in the league but an off-the-field incident in January proved to be the turning point in his career.

His then-girlfriend Harriet Robson accused Greenwood of sexual assault and rape uploading pictures of her being allegedly abused by him on her Instagram story. She also leaked audio clips of their conversations where the striker was allegedly forcing himself on her.

This led to the police getting involved and he was arrested. He has been out on bail since then as an investigation on the matter continues. However, Manchester United quickly released a statement, expelling him from the squad and banishing him from the training facility. Nike also terminated their sponsorship deal with the player while FIFA removed him from the game.

Almost 9 months later, Harrier Robson has reportedly out of the blue followed Greenwood back on Instagram which has sparked speculations on social media regarding a potential return of the youngster to the club.

There are also speculations that Robson and Greenwood have been living together for months now despite the incident and that she might end up dropping the charges against him.

The player has not been charged guilty yet and if the rumours on social media turn out to be true, then Mason Greenwood could be back playing for United very soon.