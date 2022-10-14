Newcastle plan to offer key star new contract states Fabrizio Romano

Bruno Guimaraes is set to be offered a new contract by Newcastle United to fend off any potential interest that may come his way in the future.

The Brazilian has become a key player for Eddie Howe since joining the club in January and has already become a fan-favourite among the St. James’ Park faithful.

Guimaraes has started the season in fine form, despite having his campaign disrupted by an injury, but there were no signs of that affecting the 24-year-old last time out against Brentford, where the midfielder bagged two goals.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Newcastle are planning to offer Guimaraes a new contract, which is likely to reward him for the impact he has had at St. James’ Park over the last nine months.

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimarães: “We desperately want Bruno to be happy here, to see a long-term vision here. As long as player sees ambition in the club & progression in the club we can fulfil his need”. ?? #NUFC The plan is clear: Newcastle will offer a new deal. pic.twitter.com/G5MswI1JLw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2022

Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday, manager Eddie Howe said of Guimaraes via the Daily Mail: ‘We desperately want Bruno to be happy here, to enjoy his football and see a long-term vision.

‘We want to build a team. We’re in the very early stages of that, so we don’t want to disrupt the group we have, we want to add quality – that’s the aim.

‘But Bruno has done unbelievably well. He has fitted in so well and epitomised the team spirit and the drive we need to be successful.’

Should he stay at Newcastle, Guimaraes is likely to have the Magpies’ team build around him and will be central to their rise up the Premier League table.

There will certainly be interest from other clubs, should the 24-year-old keep performing at the level he currently is, but it will likely come down to how fast the Tyneside club progresses over the next few seasons on whether he leaves or not.