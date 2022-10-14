Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are still in Premier League title race

Manchester City and Liverpool have been the two best teams in England over the last few seasons and have produced some of the best moments in Premier League history as they contested title after title.

Both teams have pushed each other to the limit for years but that has come to a halt this season as the Merseyside club have endured a really difficult start to their season.

Liverpool have won just two out of their opening eight matches and are currently sitting in tenth position in the league table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side now have the unenviable task of trying to stop a flying Man City team on Sunday at Anfield and a defeat would see them drop 16 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side and virtually out of that title race.

However, despite their difficult start to the campaign, Guardiola believes that Liverpool are still in title contention and will be City’s biggest threat again this season.

Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are still title contenders

Ahead of the game at Anfield on Sunday, Guardiola was asked if Liverpool are still Man City’s biggest challengers for the title this season, to which the Spaniard responded: “Always have been, always it is and will be.

“I know the quality that they have. They know the quality that we have.

When questioned on why he had so much faith in Liverpool considering their start to the season, Guardiola said: “If I answered this question with 10 games left, I would say ‘I don’t think Liverpool can catch the top of the league.’

“Being in the position that we are and the World Cup still [to happen], everything can happen.”