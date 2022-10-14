Phil Foden signs new long-term contract at Manchester City and becomes a top earner

Manchester City star Phil Foden has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League champions which keeps him at the Etihad until 2027.

The Manchester club announced the news today that Foden will be at the club for another five years as the 22-year-old is set to earn around £200,000 a week, reports the Daily Mail.

The pay rise coincides with Foden’s growing importance in Pep Guardiola’s side as the 22-year-old has been one of City’s best players this season so far.

The England international has six goals and three assists across Man City’s opening nine Premier League matches and has cemented his place in the starting 11 within a very competitive squad.

At just 22, Foden has already won 11 trophies at club level – four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, four League Cups and two Community Shields – and will be looking to further add to that over the next five years.

One of our own ?@PhilFoden has signed a new three-year extension to his contract, keeping him at City until the summer of 2027! ? — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2022

Foden is delighted with his new Man City contract

Having been at City since the age of nine, Foden stated that signing this new deal is “a dream come true”.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” Foden said via Man City’s website.

“It’s a dream come true.

“I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ballboy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.

“I’ve improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field. Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be.

“With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me.”