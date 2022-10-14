Scott McTominay fired in the Manchester United winner in the Europa League on Thursday night after they dominated the game for 90 minutes.

Manchester United consistently broke down the Omonoia defence on Thursday night but couldn’t find their way past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. The Nigerian, a self-confessed Manchester United fan managed double figures in saves but unfortunately, he couldn’t keep out a late striker from McTominay.

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a start as he usually does in Europe, but his reaction was bizarre when McTominay fired in the winner. As seen in the screenshot and video below, Ronaldo appeared to appeal for offside.

Pictures below from BT Sport.

What a finish! Scott McTominay sunk Cypriot hearts at Old Trafford in the 93rd minute with this strike to secure the three points for the home side… ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/Gq1zW2Q7zY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022

The reaction from Ronaldo didn’t last too long before he begun to celebrate with his teammates, but there’s little explanation as to why he held his hand in the air facing where the linesman would be standing.

The ball did appear to be fired near him where he could have been stood in an offside position, so maybe he was looking to prompt the linesman as he felt sorry for the opposition goalkeeper, who didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.