Real Madrid have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Inter Milan forward and Argentinian international Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez was linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window, with The Times reporting that a move for a fee of around £70m was possible. In the end, Arsenal opted to sign Gabriel Jesus, so their interest in Martinez may have cooled for now.

With Karim Benzema entering the latter stage of his career, Real Madrid could be in the market for a new striker, and according to Calcio Mercato Web, Martinez is one of the players they are considering as his long-term replacement.

Martinez has contributed to six goals for Inter Milan this season, most recently against Barcelona where he scored and set up a goal in a 3-3 draw.

Benzema turns 35 in December, so Real Madrid will need to consider bringing in a replacement, especially considering they have a lack of options as a backup.

Prising Martinez away from Inter Milan won’t be easy, but if they manage to secure Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal then they may allow the Argentinian to leave if the right offer comes in.

The report claims that Tottenham are also in the race to sign him, but Real Madrid could hold an advantage over them and with Arsenal signing Jesus, Real Madrid could be ahead in the race.