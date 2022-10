Retired footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa is set to make his professional wrestling debut.

Akinfenwa was widely regarded as one of the strongest footballers ever to have played the game.

The former Wycombe man only recently retired from professional football, but he’s set to become a professional in a different sport.

According to the Daily Mail, Akinfenwa is now set to make his professional wrestling rebut, fighting on Sunday 23rd October.