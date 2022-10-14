Exclusive: Stan Collymore rules Arsenal out of title race

Stan Collymore does not think Arsenal stand a chance of winning the Premier League this season, despite their incredible early form.

During the season’s first nine Premier League games, Arsenal have a near-perfect record with their only dropped points coming from a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Currently sitting at the top of the table, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who are one point clear of Pep Guardiola’s formidable Manchester City, are in impressive form, but Collymore isn’t convinced they’ll be in the same spot come next May.

“I think Sunday [vs Liverpool] will be Pep Guardiola’s day,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I think his Citizens will control the game from start to finish and look almost unbeatable in the process. I’m not saying Liverpool are going to get thumped, but I do think City will take all three points quite comfortably.

“Unfortunately, if my prediction ends up unfolding, I think that would be the biggest sign that City are going to run away with it and lift their seventh Premier League title. I understand why some fans are excited to see what Arsenal can do, but there is no way the Gunners are going to go on an emphatic 38-game run similarly to what we saw happen between Liverpool and City last season – no chance.”

It may be a controversial take among the red half of London, but it is easy to see why Collymore doesn’t have much faith in the Gunners’ title hopes.

Arteta has assembled a great young squad, but they do not have the same kind of quality in depth as some of the league’s other teams and a few key injuries or fatigue following this winter’s World Cup could certainly see their form struggle.

