“Expect records to tumble” – Pundit weighs in on possibility of Real Madrid signing Haaland

Erling Haaland will stay at Manchester City for at least the next four or five years.

That is the view of former Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore who doesn’t believe the prolific Norway international will opt to join Real Madrid in 2024, despite reports linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

After being wanted by multiple clubs in the summer, Haaland, 22, already knows what it is like to be the sport’s most in-demand star, and that experience may serve him well in the coming years.

Although the former Borussia Dortmund attacker still has five years left on his deal at the Etihad, he is rumoured to be wanted by Real Madrid as early as 2024 (AS).

Discussing the possibility of seeing the 22-year-old leave the Premier League just two years after arriving, Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “I read something the other day about Madrid wanting to sign Haaland in 2024. I hope that doesn’t happen for the Premier League’s sake. It’d be great if Haaland stayed in England’s top flight for a long time, rather than move to another country after just two years.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Mbappe not happy with PSG, the clubs who really want Bellingham + more

“When it comes to the possibility of him leaving for Real Madrid sooner rather than later. I don’t think that’ll happen. I can see Haaland sticking around for at least four or five years.

“Yes, Real Madrid have the historic edge. They’re a huge club with all the glitz and glamour but if Manchester City finally make a dent in the Champions League and continue their domestic dominance then why on earth would any player want to leave, especially when the Citizens can match any side in world football when it comes to money? – If City can keep him for the foreseeable future, expect records to tumble.”

Which club do you think would give Haaland the best chance of winning the Ballon d’Or, Manchester City or Real Madrid? – Let us know in the comments.