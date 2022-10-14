“Why would you employ him?” – Pundit hammers Steve Bruce following West Brom sacking

Steve Bruce does not have the tactical know-how to manage top football clubs.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore, who believes any club considering offering the 61-year-old a job should reconsider.

Bruce has managed a whole host of clubs, both in the Premier League and Championship, including spells with the likes of Sunderland, Newcastle United and most recently West Brom.

Although the Englishman was only hired by the Baggies in February, he was relieved of his duties after just seven months in charge following a poor spell that saw the club sit rock-bottom of the Championship and average just 1.1 points per game (Transfermarkt).