“Why would you employ him?” – Pundit hammers Steve Bruce following West Brom sacking

Steve Bruce does not have the tactical know-how to manage top football clubs.
That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore, who believes any club considering offering the 61-year-old a job should reconsider.
Bruce has managed a whole host of clubs, both in the Premier League and Championship, including spells with the likes of Sunderland, Newcastle United and most recently West Brom.
Although the Englishman was only hired by the Baggies in February, he was relieved of his duties after just seven months in charge following a poor spell that saw the club sit rock-bottom of the Championship and average just 1.1 points per game (Transfermarkt).
Following what has been yet another embarrassing and hugely disappointing managerial spell, Bruce, now in his sixties, looks unlikely to return to management – or at least Collymore believes he should call it a day.
“Sacked again,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.
“He must be the luckiest man in England and I say this knowing how hard it is to have and keep a high-level football career.
“When you look at his CV at all the clubs he has managed – Birmingham City, Hull City, Sunderland, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Wigan, Crystal Palace and most recently West Brom and you ask yourself ‘how many of these clubs did he improve?’ – the answer is not very many.
“Birmingham City fans will argue he did well there, which probably explains why he feels so at home in Birmingham, but there were so many times I watched a Bruce team and they were set up with a back five and I don’t mean a back three with two wing-backs, I mean a flat back five – full-backs going nowhere. Such a depressing style of play for the fans who are paying a shed load of money to go and watch their team.
“I just don’t see why any club would want to employ him. His tempo is slow, his style is boring. His latest sacking from West Brom surely must be the end for him.”
