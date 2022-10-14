Pundit hints at what Liverpool formation Jurgen Klopp may consider against Man City

This weekend’s feature game will see a blockbuster encounter between Liverpool and title favourites Manchester City.

Looking to knock Arsenal off the Premier League’s top spot, Pep Guardiola will be desperate to finally breach the fortress that is Anfield.

Liverpool, on the other hand, really need to start winning games if they’re to forge an unlikely title comeback.

Currently sitting way down in 10th place, the Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, have won just two of their first eight domestic matches and that kind of form is not something the club have been used to in recent years.

Set to welcome Guardiola’s surging Citizens on Sunday, all eyes will be on Anfield, but even though he played for them for two years between 1995 and 1997, former midfielder Stan Collymore doesn’t fancy his old side’s chances.

“Do I think Liverpool can beat Manchester City at home? – Yes. I think this Liverpool team is capable of beating any side in world football on their day. But do I think they will this weekend? – No,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“If you look at Manchester City’s midfield when everybody is fit and available, it’s stacked with quality. Their creative players are the ones who act as the attacker’s supply line. They all chip in by providing chances and that’s why they’re so good at putting a chokehold on their opponents.”

Going on to speculate how Klopp may line his side up in order to cause City problems, Collymore hinted that the German may opt to use two defensive midfielders.

“Will Liverpool go with a 4-2-3-1 formation and have two defensive midfielders in place to help protect the back four?” Collymore added.

“I do wonder about that because we saw some early jitters against Rangers in the Champions League during mid-week so although they ran out 7-1 winners, Jurgen Klopp will know his side cannot start that poorly against City on the weekend.”