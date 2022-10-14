Video: Ivan Toney’s sensational back flick finish puts Brentford ahead vs Brighton

Brentford and Brighton are going head-to-head in the Premier League’s Friday night match at the Gtech Stadium and the home side have taken the lead through a sensational Ivan Toney goal.

Brighton have started the match the better of the two teams and are in control of the clash but it is the home side who have taken the lead after hitting the crossbar earlier in the game.

The goal came from a free kick which eventually found its way to Franck Onyeka, the midfielder then picked out Toney in the box who finished with an incredible back flick finish to put his side 1-0 up.