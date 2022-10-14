Video: Ivan Toney’s sensational back flick finish puts Brentford ahead vs Brighton

Brentford FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Brentford and Brighton are going head-to-head in the Premier League’s Friday night match at the Gtech Stadium and the home side have taken the lead through a sensational Ivan Toney goal.

Brighton have started the match the better of the two teams and are in control of the clash but it is the home side who have taken the lead after hitting the crossbar earlier in the game.

The goal came from a free kick which eventually found its way to Franck Onyeka, the midfielder then picked out Toney in the box who finished with an incredible back flick finish to put his side 1-0 up.

More Stories / Latest News
“will be told thanks for everything”: Insider claims Conte will tell Spurs star he is no longer needed at the club
Newcastle plan to offer key star new contract states Fabrizio Romano
Mason Greenwood and his ex’s recent Instagram activity sparks speculations of a Manchester United return
More Stories Ivan Toney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.