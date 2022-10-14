Video: Saka’s wild shot almost hits man chilling in his balcony during Europa League clash vs Bodo/Glimt

Bukayo Saka’s shot almost hit a man watching the Europa League game from his balcony during their win against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

The 21-year-old attempted a shot at goal but instead gave a fan watching on from his apartement a right scare, as the ball came towards him at speed, only to somehow hit all corners of the window before bouncing back out.

The fan was seen sitting there, flinching, before turning around to face the pitch in complete disbelief at what had just occurred.

Footage via CBS Sports

 

Footage via BT Sport

Saka did score the winning goal for the Gunners making it 3 out 3 wins for Arsenal and are now on the verge of qualifying for the next round.

Arsenal’s amazing start to the season continues having lost just one time in 12 games in all competitions this season. They lead both the Premier League and their Europa League group.

 

 

