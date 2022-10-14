Video: Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi clash during Brentford vs Brighton

Brentford and Brighton went into halftime with the Bees leading the match 1-0 but the first 45 minutes also saw a clash between the two side’s managers.

The match has seen a few heated moments so far, mostly involving Ivan Toney and Joel Veltman, and it was the latter that was involved in the incident that led to a small brawl.

The defender had a tussle with Frank on the sideline as he went to retrieve the ball for a throw-in and that prompted Brighton’s coach De Zerbi to leap to his player’s defence.

The Italian coach got into the face of Frank and that sparked a small brawl but it was all good in the end as the two coaches shook hands and moved on.

Thomas Frank x De Zerbi ? pic.twitter.com/NgwleQ3imy — Minuto PL (@MinutoPl) October 14, 2022

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports