Video: Toney scores penalty to keep up impressive Brentford record

Brentford are 2-0 up against Brighton at the Gtech Stadium thanks to a second goal from the in-form Ivan Toney.

The English striker opened up the scoring in the match with a wonderful back flick finish in the first half and has now doubled his tally for the night from the penalty spot.

The striker won the penalty himself before slotting it into the keeper’s left-hand side as the 26-year-old strengthened his claim for a spot on the plane to Qatar.

The goal also continued an impressive record for Brentford as the Bees have scored all 29 of their penalties since October 2019, whilst it is 20 from 20 for Toney.

Ivan Toney, the calmest penalty taker around ? pic.twitter.com/KR4AOR6m3R — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 14, 2022