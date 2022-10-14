West Ham and Anderlecht fans were seen clashing during their Europa League fixture on Thursday night.

Football hooliganism is nowhere near as prominent as it’s been in previous years, but there’s no doubt it is still rife in England.

On Thursday night during West Ham’s fixture against Anderlecht, both sets of fans clashed in some ugly scenes during the game, as seen in the video below.

Crazy scenes in London last night as West Ham and Anderlecht fans clash during their Europa League match ? pic.twitter.com/LgIZpBgTTV — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) October 14, 2022

Despite the large police presence, it didn’t deter the fans from looking to get at each other, as well as throw items across the split between the fans.